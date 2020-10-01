Tara Reeve plans to run as an independent in the Langley East riding. (Tara Reeve/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Independent candidate plans to run in Langley East

Tara Reeve is concerned about the coronavirus pandemic

An independent candidate with strong views on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic plans to run for MLA in the Langley East riding.

“I’m just kind of unhappy with what’s happening in our province and our country,” said Tara Reeve, currently a stay at home mother of three.

She said the response to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of her main issues, alleging that the tests for the virus were flawed and saying that authorities were unnecessarily panicking the public.

She is also worried about the impact of the pandemic and shutdowns on small businesses.

Reeve said she has doubts about whether masks can help prevent the spread of the virus and says she does not wear one.

“It gives me anxiety,” Reeve said.

The British Columbia Centres for Disease Control (BCCDC) recommends wearing masks under some circumstances to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Wearing a mask should be combined with other important preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing. Using only a mask is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says the BCCDC guidelines.

As of mid-week, Reeve was seeking the 75 signatures or oral nominations, which are required to be placed on the ballot as a candidate. Oral nominations are permitted this year for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of major political parties have help getting those signatures, but independents must do it on their own.

If Reeve can find 75 signatures by Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., her name will appear on the ballot on election day.

This is Reeve’s first run for public office.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 people in B.C. are accused of helping to fake refugee claims over a dozen years
Next story
Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods reopens after COVID-19 forces temporary shut-down

Just Posted

LETTER: Pitt Meadows man calls on B.C. government to better fund parks

Investment in parks will pay off for the future, letter writer says

Independent candidate plans to run in Langley East

Tara Reeve is concerned about the coronavirus pandemic

Aldergrove family grateful for community support after falling tree claims resident’s life

Following a wind storm on Sept. 24, more than 25 people came to clean up the family’s littered yard

MAP: COVID-19 positive tests increase 59% from July to August in Langley

As of August 31, number of reported cases increased to 219 from 138 in July, BC CDC reports

Langley mother charged in death of daughter to go on trial

Kerryann Lewis’s trial is scheduled to start in mid-October

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods reopens after COVID-19 forces temporary shut-down

Several positive results from employees shuts down plant for four days

Abbotsford family looking for pair of stolen Shih Tzu puppies

Breeder Kate Classon stated that someone stole the pooches from her Abbotsford home on Sept. 21

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Most Read