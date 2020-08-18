Independent Langley schools prep for return of students

COVID remains a challenge for private schools

Langley’s public schools are set to resume classes in early September, and independent schools will be charting their own, slightly different course to re-opening at the same time.

Credo Christian High School will re-open on Sept. 8 for a full day of class, said principal Kent Dykstra.

Like public schools, Credo and other independent schools must comply with provincial guidelines, which means physical distancing and keeping students and staff in learning groups or cohorts of no more than 120 people.

“The health and safety guidelines are equally applicable,” Dykstra said.

Some of those guidelines are easier due to Credo’s small size.

With just 300 students from Grades 8 to 12, the school will be able to create just three cohorts.

That gives the school the advantage that all the students in each grade will be in the same cohort. The school is still determining exactly which grades will be grouped together.

“We’re not dealing with thousands of students,” Dykstra said.

Langley’s public secondary schools range from more than 700 to almost 2,000 students.

Grouping all students in the same grade into the same cohort means less disruption to course selection, Dykstra said.

The school will bring its staff back a week early for training on new procedures around COVID-19 prevention.

Because a majority of students returned for the brief opening in June – at Credo it was almost 90 per cent – the school has already had a good trial run at operating, said Dykstra.

However, while they have learned a lot about cleaning procedures and using shared facilities like gyms, there are some things that can’t be avoided.

“Athletics does not look good,” Dykstra said.

Credo teams have played at championship meets in recent years, including playing in the 1A level finals at the B.C. High School Boys Basketball event at the LEC in 2019.

But Dykstra doubts there will be a full year of sports coming up.

“Students across the province are going to be disappointed by the lack of inter-school athletic offerings,” he said.

As for the class of 2021, entering their grad year, some things will be the same, while others will be different.

The class of 2020 had a socially distanced grad ceremony in groups of fewer than 50 people, and of course there was no banquet.

For the next year’s grads, the cohort rules will allow them to do some group outings together, possibly including beach trips, Dykstra said.

There are more than 80,000 students enrolled in independent schools across B.C.

CoronavirusEducationLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Debris blocking westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Langley cleared
Next story
$27,500 in contraband seized at Kent Institution

Just Posted

UPDATE: Debris blocking westbound lanes on Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Expect delays

Independent Langley schools prep for return of students

COVID remains a challenge for private schools

Langley School District Foundation raises funds with ‘Choose Kindness’ campaign

$20 T-shirt helps support 650 local families with weekly grocery

Bikers hit Fraser Valley roads this coming Saturday with anti-bullying message

Riders will go from Langley, north along the Fraser River to Abbotsford and back through Aldergrove.

LETTER: Langley woman pleads with young people to think of the ‘greater good’

No one likes the COVID regulations, but please adhere to them to save our seniors and others

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

$27,500 in contraband seized at Kent Institution

Seizure includes handmade stabbing weapons and 51 grams of meth

BREAKING: Firefighters called to wildfire near Agassiz

Agassiz, Popkum and North Fraser firefighters on scene

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Most Read