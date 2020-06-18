Family members and students stand spaced apart to observe physical distancing as the students wait to have their photo taken after a graduation ceremony at Magee Secondary School in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The school divided the students into 12 groups of a maximum of 20 people and held small formal ceremonies over the course of two days for them to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. Family and friends were asked to wait outside the school to adhere to provincial health guidelines limiting public gatherings larger than 50 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

B.C. has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, including a teacher connected with an independent school in the Lower Mainland.

As a precaution the school has stopped its in-class teaching for the balance of the year,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Thursday (June 18). The school is within the Fraser Health region, and anyone who came in contact with the teacher is being notified.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province. Ten of those infected are in hospital, five of who are in critical care.

B.C. has recorded a total of 2,783 confirmed cases since January.

Provincial health officials continue to deal with seven active outbreaks, six of which are in long-term or seniors care homes and the seventh in an acute care centre.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Homicide team takes over South Surrey death investigation

