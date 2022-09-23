India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar answers a question from a reporter during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. India's government is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

India cautions its citizens of hate, violence in Canada

The government of India is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it has taken up the incidents it’s alleging with Canadian authorities and requested an investigation.

It says the perpetrators of the crimes have not been brought to justice in Canada.

However, the statement does not reveal details of any criminal allegations or where they occurred.

It says that in view of the “increasing incidences of crimes,” Indian nationals and students in Canada are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

No one from Global Affairs Canada was immediately available to comment on the claim from India’s government.

RELATED: B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

Hate crimesIndia

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Reinstate campfire ban,’ storm watcher from Chilliwack urges province
Next story
Fuel-leaking fishing boat pulled to surface one month after sinking near Victoria

Just Posted

Ken Carty, Stewart Ladyman and Mary Saunders make up the Federal Election Boundary Commission which has been touring the province to gather feedback on proposed riding changes. They were in Langley Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Go back to drawing board on quirky Pitt Meadows-Langley federal riding: public feedback

More than 400 guests dressed up in their best and came out to the Langley Events Centre for the 4th annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala.(Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Mayor’s gala tops $700,000

Organizers have various events planned for Water Weeks 2022. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s Rivers Day activities focus on water quality

Coffee, tea, and live music along with 88 art pieces at the opening ceremony for the 2022 ArtSpacific exhibiton. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LAC returns with annual art exhibition