FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

The Indigenous Peoples Day will be “especially significant” in light of the recent discovery of the graves of 215 children at a former residential school in B.C., said Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

Bellegarde made the comments in a video prepared for Indigenous People’s Day, marked today.

“The discovery of the residential schools of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, and the attention garnered, has left First Nations People to digest the most recent evidence of genocide against our people, our children,” Bellegarde said.

“While this day is meant for celebration of First Nation, Metis and Inuit cultures, and the many contributions to the fabric of Canada, today must be about a call to action of the greatest kind.”

Everyone, from government to every Canadian, has a role to play, “to honour our shared history and commit to doing better as a country.”

The national chief said that while he was grateful to the many Canadians who had reached out following the discovery of children’s graves at the former Kamloops residential school, he wanted them to take the time to learn more about the impact that residential schools had and continue to have on Indigenous Peoples in this country.

“I ask that you reach out to First Nations people and First Nations communities near you to learn and build relationships with Indigenous Peoples,” Bellegarde said.

“The Government of Canada must respond to any First Nation seeking answers related to their lost children and support the investigative efforts that will promote justice and healing for survivors and all of Canada.”

Bellegarde also called for a reworking of Canada’s child welfare programs that see a disproportionate number of Indigenous children taken from their families, Indigenous women sterilized against their will and “racist, derogatory acts” by health-care professionals.

He urged the federal government to act upon the 94 calls to action identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Previous story
Hearing resumes into death of man who suffocated in spit hood in Halifax police cell

Just Posted

Shortreed Elementary received $40,000 from the Indigo Love of Reading foundation to purchase new books. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Shortreed one of 30 Canadian schools aided by Indigo’s Love of Reading program

Aldergrove school received $40,000, which will be put towards new books for the library

A local letter writer commends Langley Memorial Hospital staff for the care her husband received recently. (Langley Memorial Hospital Facebook)
LETTER: Langley’s hospital impresses patient’s spouse

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Send in a letter to the editor digitally or via snail mail

Students staged a flash mob on the last day of dancing at Lisa’s School of Dance in Langley City on Saturday, June 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Final dances held at Lisa Dew’s dance school in Langley City

After 35 years, the school has been forced to close due to the bottom-line impact of the pandemic

Jessica Horst, a volunteer with the Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society, picked Scotch Broom at Jackman Wetlands on Wednesday night. (Lisa Dreves/Special to The Star)
Scotch broom removal a big task six years in the making at Jackman Wetlands

Volunteers filled a truck-full of invasive shrub growing rampant in Aldergrove park

Health and safety protocols for arriving international travellers are strict and don’t consider reasons for travel, says a letter writer. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley performer irked by ever-changing, inconsistent COVID rules

Letter writer feels she had not choice but to move to Mexico to ride out pandemic

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, speak during a five=party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo Monday, June 21, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, Tokyo organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of 10,000 fans

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

(Black Press Media files)
Burnaby RCMP look for witnesses in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle before fleeing the scene

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

Most Read