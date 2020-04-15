Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie. Submitted photo

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities must close immediately in Fraser Health region

Order announced after gyms found not complying with social distancing, enhanced cleaning

All indoor gyms and fitness facilities must close immediately, says Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer, after the health authority found certain gyms not complying with social distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Dr. Martin Lavoie issued the order Wednesday, stating that these facilities must close immediately. It applies to “weight training, gymnastics, and martial arts facilities, yoga and dance studios, and other similar facilities,” the health authority stated.

The reason for the order, the authority stated, is that Dr. Lavoie has determined that using these facilities can promote the transmission of COVID-19 and then increase the risk of community spread of the virus.

Lavoie told Black Press Media most gyms have already closed on their own accord after bans on gatherings and guidelines on social distancing were announced by provincial officials. For gyms which had been identified as a concern, Lavoie said health officers made visits and handed them the order in person.

For gyms and other facilities now forced to close, the health authority encouraged them to use online classes to connect with their clients. The order is in place until May 31, yet Dr. Lavoie has the power to revise, cancel or extend the order.

On April 2, Interior Health issued a similar order which also applies to outdoor facilities. The Fraser Health order only applies to indoor facilities.

Provincial health authorities have not issued a similar order, although bans on personal service businesses and dine-in at restaurants remain in place.

Sarah Grochowski contributed reporting.


emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley non-profits in midst of a volunteer ‘crisis’ due to COVID-19 fallout
Next story
Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

Just Posted

Langley non-profits in midst of a volunteer ‘crisis’ due to COVID-19 fallout

Volunteers Bureau president says seniors centre, food bank, and shelters in need of help

Aldergrove’s self-isolating families give to food bank through doorstep donations

The early April initiative allowed locals to do good while in self-isolation, thanks to Jodi Steeves

How a Langley company went from making plastic food containers to medical grade face shields in less than a week

Packright CEO Colin Chiu called it an ‘aggressive’ change

Orange tulips bloom for Liberation 75 in Langley Township

7,500 bulbs were planted to honour residents who served during the Second World War

Langley ballet dancer remains optimistic after COVID-19 closes national show

Brendan Saye was readying to star in Romeo and Juliet on a Toronto stage

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Indoor gyms and fitness facilities must close immediately in Fraser Health region

Order announced after gyms found not complying with social distancing, enhanced cleaning

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart

Police found the man driving in Delta early Tuesday morning wearing a bathrobe and slippers

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Most Read