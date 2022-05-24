Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, left, greets crew members of a C-17 that delivered a plane load of baby formula at the Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 22, 2022. The White House says it is treating the shortage of infant formula as a top priority — a crisis experts say is one more symptom of North America’s new era of “managed trade.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, left, greets crew members of a C-17 that delivered a plane load of baby formula at the Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 22, 2022. The White House says it is treating the shortage of infant formula as a top priority — a crisis experts say is one more symptom of North America’s new era of “managed trade.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Infant formula crisis another symptom of North American ‘managed trade,’ experts say

Concern mounts in Canada that its supply could be side-swiped by rush to action in the US

The White House says it is treating the shortage of infant formula as a top priority — a crisis experts say is one more symptom of North America’s new era of “managed trade.”

And there is growing concern that Canada could be side-swiped by the rush to action in the United States.

Over the weekend, military transports ferried more than 35,000 kilograms of prescription-grade formula into the U.S. from Europe, with more shipments on the way.

And President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act, a 1950s-era military procurement law, to ensure U.S. manufacturers can get the necessary raw materials to ramp up production.

The shortage was triggered by the shutdown in February of a key plant in Michigan, but international trade experts say the real issue is that the U.S. industry is controlled by only a handful of major players.

Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, says too few U.S. companies wield too much control over the supply chain.

“Right now, our focus is on getting that formula out to the families that need it,” Deese told CNN on Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is monitoring the situation closely for fear that the U.S. efforts could end up making the shortage in Canada even worse.

“We need to make sure that we’re looking for solutions here in Canada,” Trudeau said last week.

Canada’s largest formula manufacturing plant is the Chinese-owned Canada Royal Milk facility in Kingston, Ont., but 100 per cent of its output is exported for domestic sale in China.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: West Kelowna mom wrestles with baby formula shortage

Babiestrade

Previous story
Teen fatally stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub
Next story
Actors wanted: Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue recruiting help for training

Just Posted

Aldergrove’s Mike McVay with a 1919 Ford TT at the 25th anniversary of Model A Sunday car show at BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley in 2013. On Sunday, June 5, the event will return, for the first time since the pandemic hit. (Langley Advance Times file)
Model A Sunday returns to Fort Langley

Bruce Thomson spotted this “hungry and quite friendly” Western Tanager flitting around in Brookswood last week – the first time he’s seen one in the 20 years of living there. “Exchanged pleasantries and took his portrait while he dined on suet and meal worms…” Thomson shared. EDITOR'S NOTE: BC SPCA has asked people to remove birdfeeders right now due to the potential spread of the avian flu. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bird lover shares photo of unexpected visitor

MLA Megan Dykeman announced funding of more than $100,000 for Langley’s live music sector. (Langley Advance Times files)
Five Langley music groups share chunk of provincial funding

Members of the Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team practise their rope rescue techniques on the Abby Grind. They are currently hoping to recruit a few volunteer actors to be ‘rescued’ in training exercises. (CFVSR Facebook)
Actors wanted: Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue recruiting help for training