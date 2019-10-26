Kirkland Signature brand Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose recalled due to Cronobacter spp on Oct. 26, 2019.

Infant formula recalled due to possible Cronobacter contamination

Product was sold nationally in 1.36 kg packages with a best before date of Nov. 5, 2020

Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. is recalling Kirkland Signature brand Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold nationally in 1.36 kg packages with a best before date of Nov. 5, 2020.

Anyone who has the product is advised to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports linking the product to any illnesses, however, the CFIA says that in rare cases Cronobacter can cause serious or even fatal infections of the bloodstream and central nervous system.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man
Next story
Search for missing Chilliwack senior with dementia comes to sad end

Just Posted

BC Ferries resumes sailings after 25 cancellations on Friday due to high winds

Both the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals have waits

Giants fall 3-2 to visiting Silvertips on home ice in Langley

Vancouver G-Men defeated Friday at Langley Events Centre, take on Cougars Sunday

Ban Chok Dee recognized by Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce

Owner Parinya Lopston earned a 2019 Service Excellence Award for food and Beverage

Witness may hold key to Langley death, IIO says

Investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV who passed the scene early Wednesday

UPDATED: Fire crews deployed to Aldergrove Community Secondary

Police and firefighters called to fight a fire in a workshop at the high school Friday

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Search for missing Chilliwack senior with dementia comes to sad end

Body of John Pop, missing since Tuesay, was found Saturday

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

Seth Rogen, David Chang take ‘cannabis-fortified’ tour of Vancouver

Vancouver-born comedian smokes up Chang, shows him where to eat Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

Most Read