Fatal stabbing victim Edward Brett Davidson is shown in a Calgary police handout photo. The family of Davidson, who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Calgary on the weekend, say they are in shock and despair over his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**

‘Infectious smile and big heart’: Family of B.C. man killed in random attack in shock

Edward Brett Davidson, 39, died after being stabbed by a man he didn’t know in Calgary

The family of a man who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Calgary on the weekend say they are in shock and despair over his death.

Police say Edward Brett Davidson, who was 39, died in hospital Saturday after he was stabbed in the hallway of the Inglewood building where he lived and stumbled onto the street.

Investigators say 41-year-old Cory Carl Miklic, who also goes by Cory Szabo, has been charged with manslaughter in Davidson’s death and is to appear in court Wednesday.

Police say it’s not believed the two men knew each other.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit says it was a tragic, senseless death.

Davidson’s family says Brett recently relocated to Calgary from Vancouver Island in search of adventure.

“Words cannot explain the pain, hurt, heartache and impact this loss will forever have on our family and friends,” the family said in a statement that police sent to the media.

“It is of the utmost importance to our family that the world knows and recognizes Brett for who he was and how his infectious smile and big heart will be eternally missed.”

The statement said Davidson was a loving son, an older brother and a caring confidant who was there for those who needed him. He was also an athlete, a coach and served his country in the Navy.

“Brett was a well-travelled man whose kind soul and passion for life were felt far and wide,” it said.

“This loss is a tragedy and has left a void in the hearts of all of us lucky enough to call him a friend, brother and son — he can never be replaced.”

Crime

