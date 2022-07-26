Informal vigil to support Langley’s vulnerable in wake of shooting

A buggy and medical debris at the parking lot in Langley City where a woman was shot and critically injured Monday. A vigil is being organized for nearby Innes Corners Plaza. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

An informal vigil and moment of silence is being organized on social media to remember those killed and wounded in Monday’s spree shootings in Langley.

Bonnie Cappon began organizing the event on Monday.

She asked people to gather on Tuesday, July 26 from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at the fountain at Innes Square Plaza, the small plaza at the corner of Glover Road and Fraser Highway, adjacent to the Cascades Casino.

“I know a big vigil is planned by mayor and others for next week, but I think they need to feel our support now,” Cappon wrote in her original post. “The most vulnerable in our community need to know they matter to us and that Langley cares.”

On Monday, Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, shot four people over a span of almost six hours, from midnight to 5:45 a.m., before he was himself shot and killed by police.

Two victims died where they were shot, one was critically injured, and another suffered a gunshot to the leg.

Most if not all of the victims were homeless or people in vulnerable housing situations. One fatal shooting took place outside a supportive housing complex for people transitioning off the streets.

Cappon’s daughter Alyssa Cappon said they wanted to emphasize that the informal gathering Tuesday was to be open to everyone.

It’s expected to be a quiet event, with people observing a moment of silence and placing flowers in the plaza.

The fountain is between two of the four shooting sites, one of which was around the corner at the nearby bus loop on Logan Avenue and Glover, and the other in a parking lot of the casino on Fraser Highway.

Langley RCMP Victim Services Team, in partnership with IHIT’s Victim Services team, were also hosting a community outreach event on Tuesday, July 26 at the Nicomekl Elementary gymnasium from 3 to 8 p.m.

A formal vigil organized by Langley City is also expected for the near future.

