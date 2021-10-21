Hope resident Frank Granovski ordered takeout from Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope on Oct. 19, 2021, saying it may be his last burger there if the business closes for good. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard file)

Safety Minister warns others after Hope restaurant closed over COVID protocols

It’s a ‘very serious matter and you ignore it at your peril’

B.C.’s solicitor general says the injunction against a Hope restaurant sends a strong message to other businesses who may be watching.

“That is a very serious matter and you ignore it at your peril,” Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia said Thursday afternoon.

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope had been in non-compliance with Fraser Health since a closure order was served on Oct. 7. They have been opening the doors anyway, and continuing to ignore the public health order that requires some restaurants to ask for vaccine passports.

The BC Supreme Court agreed with Fraser Health earlier on Thursday, and granted an injunction, which will give more teeth to the original closure order. In particular, it means RCMP can arrest anyone attempting to re-open the business.

Farnworth said there are “very serious charges” for those who defy court injunctions.

“I fully expect Rolly’s Restaurant to comply with the injunction,” he added.

While he said the vast majority are “doing the right thing,” and following the public health orders, the government is aware that others are not.

“This sends a message that this is the enforcement that can take place,” he said. “This can have a serious impact financially on your business.”

In addition, he said that ignoring the orders potentially puts people at risk, and contributes to problems in the healthcare system.

“Every person in a hospital with covid, unvaccinated, is taking away a bed from someone else.”

