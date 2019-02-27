Elizabeth Wildlife Centre in Abbotsford received reports and a photo of a goose in Langley with an arrow stuck in its body. (Submitted photo)

Injured goose on the loose in Langley

The Elizabeth Wildlife Center is asking Langley for help locating an injured goose.

Abbotsford’s Elizabeth Wildlife Center is asking the public to help find an injured goose that was seen walking in Langley.

The goose appears to have an arrow protruding out of its body near its backside.

According to Elizabeth Melnick, owner of the wildlife centre, the goose was spotted on the Langley Bypass near Kintec: Footwear and Orthotics.

Melnick received calls about the goose and a photo earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, Feb. 27).

A crew of volunteers have been out searching for the bird ever since.

“It breaks my heart. The trick is to catch them. Hopefully someone can corral it,” she added.

Melnick said the challenge of catching the goose is that it still has the ability to fly.

If anyone spots the injured goose, they are asked to contact the Elizabeth Wildlife Center at 604-852-9173.

