Injured man found by side of Langley road Monday

Police don’t know what or who hurt him

Langley Mounties are investigating a mystery after they found an injured man on the edge of 200th Street in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 22.

The 30-year-old Langley resident was spotted by a passerby around the 7600 block of 200th Street at 4:20 a.m., said Cpl Holly Largy.

Police responded and the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains. He was so badly hurt he wasn’t able to speak to RCMP officers at the scene.

Although he was severely injured, he does not seem to have been the victim of a hit and run.

“They don’t believe the injuries are consistent with being hit by a car,” said Largy.

The nature of his injuries, whether from a fall or a beating, remain unknown, as does why he was by the side of the road, in an area with relatively few nearby homes, at that time in the early morning.

The victim is Caucasian, and he was dressed in red and black clothing, and wore red basketball shoes, Largy said.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area, particularly drivers who might have dashcam footage, from between 3:45 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Any residents in the surrounding area who might have home security surveillance footage are also asked to review their footage, as it might shed light on how he got there.

Anyone with information or footage can contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.solvecrime.ca.

