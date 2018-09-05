Inmate convicted of murder dies in custody in Abbotsford prison

36-year-old Colin Victor Stewart was serving indeterminate 1st-degree murder sentence since 2016

An inmate has died at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, officials say, though no cause of death has been stated.

Colin Victor Stewart, 36, was serving an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder since May 9, 2016, according to a news release, which states that Stewart died on Sept. 1 while in the Pacific Institution’s custody.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified, as well as police and the B.C. Coroners Service, and the Correctional Service of Canada said it will be reviewing the circumstances.

No cause of death has been released by the institution, which holds inmates for psychiatric treatment on the Matsqui Complex.

The Abbotsford News has reached out to Correctional Service Canada for comment.

