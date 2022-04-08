Input critical to Langley City’s parks and rec plan

A survey and virtual open house are among forums being used to garner resident feedback

Expansion of Timms Community Centre, a renewal of Douglas Recreation Centre, construction of an indoor aquatic facility, and development of a performing arts and culture centre, are all possible recreation enhancements being pondered for Langley City in the years to come.

Other suggestions in a draft 10-year parks, recreation, and culture master plan summary rolled out this week include obtaining new parks and upgrading existing facilities with the likes of a skate park, bike pump trak, beach volleyball court, and artifical turf fields.

There’s also ideas to improve the trail system, with a strong focus on improving connectivity.

Nothing is set in stone. Now is the chance for more public engagement, explained Kim Hilton, the City’s director of recreation, culture, and community services.

““The highlights, key themes, and recommendations are preliminary, and there’s still more public engagement to do, but it’s great to see residents re-imagining parks, recreational, and cultural amenities for the community’s changing needs now and into the future,” she said.

A successful master plan requires further consultation, and that is possible through a few methods, Hilton said.

First, people can read the summary of the draft plan online.

Second, residents are encouraged to complete a 10-minute online survey – deadline is Monday, April 25.

Third, folks can attend a virtual open house on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. Click on this link to register.

The parks master plan will build upon the vision developed through the Official Community Plan process, review existing plans, policies, and strategies, and conduct a technical review of existing facilities and amenities, Hilton explained.

“Community engagement will be an important factor in guiding this process to ensure its success,” she said, noting full draft recommendations will be completed this spring, with adodption of the draft plan anticipated this summer.

The input will provide direction to City council and staff on the acquisition and development of parks and open spaces, recreation, and cultural facilities, and the delivery of services to best meet the needs of the growing and changing community.

It will also help guage the City’s priorities when it comes to parks, recreation, and culture.

Hilton noted that whatever decisions are made, the changes are expected to phased in over time.

