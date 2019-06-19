Work on the 216th Street Interchange last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Input sought on 216th Street study for Walnut Grove

Comments are requested, but there is a June 24 deadline

A study of 216th Street in Walnut Grove will look at the street’s needs before traffic increases due to a new highway interchange, currently under construction.

Langley Township is working to set the scope of the study, which will look at 216th Street from Telegraph Trail, just north of the new interchange, to 96th Avenue.

“The purpose of the study is to review the existing conditions on the corridor and to identify the short and long-term needs anticipated with increased traffic resulting from the opening of the 216 Street and Highway 1 Interchange,” said a notice on the Township’s website.

Residents along 216th in Walnut Grove have been vocal about concerns over noise, traffic, and pollution from the expected increase in traffic.

The terms of the study will take local concerns into account, including:

• concerns with increased traffic and impact to safety

• the need for traffic signals at some intersections, or other intersection improvements

• the need for additional pedestrian crossings and infrastructure

• the need for cycling facilities

• potential on-street parking impacts

• vehicle speed and ways to calm traffic

• school areas on 216 Street

• truck traffic

• traffic shortcutting through residential neighbourhoods

• encouraging and safely accommodating more active transportation

The first phase of the report is to be completed before the interchange opens later this year.

A second phase will take place after the interchange opens, and will include surveys of the new traffic patterns and traffic volumes.

The Township is inviting anyone who has an interest in the area to send comments and suggestions to 216streetstudy@tol.ca, fax to 604-533-6098, or dropped off in person or mailed to the attention of 216 Street Study, Engineering Division at the Township Civic Facility located at 20338 65 Ave., Langley, BC, V2Y 3J1.

All submissions are requested by a deadline of 4:30 p.m. June 24, 2019.

