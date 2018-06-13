Inquest called into death of inmate found in distress at pretrial centre in Port Coquitlam

William Ryan Fisher was found in medical distress in 2016

An inquest has been scheduled into the death of an inmate who died after being transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam in 2016.

William Ryan Fisher, 30, was admitted into custodial sentence at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre on Feb. 19, 2016. But in the early hours of Feb. 21, he was found in medical distress and taken by Emergency Health Services to Royal Columbian where he died on Feb. 25.

Fisher received a three-year sentence for a variety of charges relating to the Stanley Cup riots.

He was found guilty along with anther man of aggravated assault for punching, kicking and stomping on Christopher Leveille that lead to a collapsed lung.

The B.C. Coroners Service has called the public inquest to review the circumstances of Fisher’s death and to explore whether there are opportunities for a jury to make recommendations that may prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

The inquest is scheduled to begin July 17, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Burnaby Coroner’s Court.

Presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding Fisher’s death.

The jury will not be making any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law. The B.C. Cornoners Service gathers facts surrounding why a death took place to provide an independent service to the family, community, government agencies and other organizations.

For more information go to gov.bc.ca/coroners/.

New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.
Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

Athletes from six to 91 compete in Langley this weekend

Twin track athletes sign to Tennessee university just ahead of big hometown meet.

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Father’s Day a great excuse to fish with the kids, says Fort Langley dad

Writer signs fishing books Saturday then heads out fishing with his kids on for dad’s special day.

Family-fun fills Langley City park for Community Day

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the free family event at Douglas Park.

Langley flight museum test flies a Pops and Props event

Here’s something to do on Father’s Day - visit the Canadian Museum of Flight on Sunday.

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

Woman sued for thousands of dollars after giving birth in B.C. hospital

Yan Xia was admitted to Richmond Hospital six years ago and was charged $315,000

New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.

Special focus on older teens about to age out of youth care

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

B.C. couple with extreme religious views denied custody of child

A couple who used a God-channelling, stuffed-lion as legal counsel lost a custody appeal

B.C. health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

5 to start your day

Youth agency closes after staff allegedly offer teens drugs, sex assault recanted and more

