Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into death of the RCMP’s spokesperson during the high-profile death of Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver International Airport in 2007.

Former Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre, a 22-year veteran of the force, commited suicide in 2013 in Abbotsford.

On Monday, the BC Coroners Service said the decision to hold a public inquest followed the review of a coroner’s investigation.

A presiding coroner and a jury will hear evidence about the death. They will not assign blame, but can make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.

The inquest will begin Nov. 19, 2018 at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.

Previous story
Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region
Next story
Two hornet-stung hikers rescued near Buntzen Lake

Just Posted

Langley equestrian vaulter dominates at BC Games

Danae Moore takes home four gold medals, winning every individual event

2018 Aldergrove Fair photo gallery

Good times from pony rides and petting zoo to free MainStage concerts

VIDEO – UPDATED: Cloverdale’s cancer fundraising country concert surpasses the mark

Organizers confirmed Sunday night that Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

TWU-as-Team-Canada wins three in Brazil

Spartans are representing Canada in the inaugural FISU America Games

VIDEO: Granfondo gets underway in Langley

Organizers issue hot weather warning to participants in cycling event

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister

Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.

Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

Two hornet-stung hikers rescued near Buntzen Lake

The pair had to be long-lined out by a helicopter

5 to start your day

The mercury’s rising on B.C.’s south coast, a man extradited from Korea on murder charges and more

Another heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

Temperatures expected to hit the mid-30s in some areas this week

Man extradited to Canada in Burnaby killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

Environment Canada’s forecast for the next week in the southern Interior does not inspire confidence, with temperatures in the 30s and winds gusting over 40 kilometres per hour.

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

Trump tweeted late on Sunday that hostile threats from Iran could bring dire consequences.

Most Read