Inquest set into 26-year-old Edmonton man’s police-shooting death

Abdi Gani Mahamud Hirsi died while in custody in 2015 on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a 26-year-old Edmonton man.

Abdi Gani Mahamud Hirsi died while in custody after a police-involved shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Officers had responded to a complaint in the area of Gore and East Hastings streets on April 9, 2015.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, which was later called in, officers arrived to find a man who had reportedly stabbed several people near the First United Church.

“While officers attempted to take the male affected person into custody, he was shot and did not survive his injuries,” the police watchdog said at the time.

The following year, the watchdog’s civilian director issued a public report, saying the officer did “reasonably” shoot his weapon at Hirsi and cause his death. The report cleared the officers of any wrongdoing, and the matter was not referred to Crown counsel for charges to be considered.

The inquest is set for Nov. 5, 2018, at Burnaby Coroner’s Court.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley athlete shares firsthand experience of Hawaiian hurricane
Next story
U.S., Mexico reach trade ‘understanding,’ door opens for Canada

Just Posted

Missing man last seen at temples in Abbotsford and Surrey

Police ask for help to locate Miter Singh, 44, last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

ELECTION 2018: Kerri Ross announces second bid for Langley Township council

Calls for ‘investment in youth services and increased safety infrastructure’

VIDEO: World cup at Thunderbird Show Park won by O’Neil

American rider takes $145,000 CSI4*-W Longines FEI Jumping World Cup in Langley

Sun didn’t shine for Langley Rams

Ten turnovers on the way to 21-13 loss

VIDEO: First kitten yoga sells out in Fort Langley

WaterfallYoga presents first ever Kitten Yoga Brunch with Langley Animal Protection Society

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

More than 100 employers to attend Black Press career fair

The Black Press Extreme Education Career Fair returns to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Sept. 13

B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

“Wearing a helmet saved my life.”

Rainfall, cooler temperatures bring some relief in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

9,450 square kilometres of land has burned so far in B.C. this year

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

Home child care centres in B.C. need more funding, says operator

Kathy Sager says licensees receive far less than similar facilities

B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Province says there will 538,821 funded public school students in the 2018-19 school year

U.S., Mexico reach trade ‘understanding,’ door opens for Canada

Justin Trudeau has insisted his government will only sign a deal that’s good for Canada

Inquest set into 26-year-old Edmonton man’s police-shooting death

Abdi Gani Mahamud Hirsi died while in custody in 2015 on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Most Read