Installation complete for Alex Fraser Bridge cable collars

Cable collars to clear ice and snow have been installed on the Alex Fraser Bridge. (Province of B.C.)

The Alex Fraser Bridge’s cable collar system is now completely installed, according to a release from the Ministry of Transportation.

The cable collar system, first announced in August 2017, was designed to reduce snow and ice build up on the bridge’s cables after “ice bombs” were dropping from the bridge onto vehicles last winter.

There are 10 collars, one anchor and one stopper on each of the bridges 192 cables. The system will be manually operated by rope-access technicians, who will drop the collars as needed. Each collar will slide down the cables from the top of the bridge to clear the accumulating snow or ice.

In February, the first cable collars were tested on the bridge, removing about five centimetres of snow from the cables.

