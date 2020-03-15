Passengers aboard the flight from Vancouver are being informed that some may be at risk after one tested positive for COVID-19. (Paul Clarke - Black Press)

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is reaching out to passengers who may have travelled aboard a flight from Vancouver with a passenger who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The airport was advised by the Public Health Agency on March 15 that a guest who flew aboard a March 10 flight tested positive for the virus.

Guests in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International Airport on March 10 are considered close contacts at risk of exposure and are asked to immediately self-isolate. Other passengers on the flight are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for any symptoms.

READ MORE: Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Public health authorities are advising individuals to self-isolate for 14 days after returning

The situation is dynamic and YLW is working with its partners to keep passengers and our community updated as information is known. While the public health risk remains low for Canada and for Canadian travellers, the safety of airport employees, passengers and our greater community is YLW’s top priority.

The airport is following the direction of health authorities regarding best practices for public health and safety. YLW will continue to work closely with the WestJet, PHAC and other agency partners to provide its full support.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Resist the urge to panic shop despite COVID-19 fears, Trudeau says
Next story
Kwantlen First Nation opinions mixed on Township Councillor Eric Woodward land transfer

Just Posted

Kwantlen First Nation opinions mixed on Township Councillor Eric Woodward land transfer

Fern Gabriel, land advisory council member, said the proposal wasn’t brought to group

Golden: LOSC swimmers Herbert, Schroeder and McNeill finish first and often in Victiria

Langley club won provincial championship title

SPORTS BRIEFS: Lepine wins, Langley BMX opens up, Blaze make Junior national team, winners at winter games

Roundup of local-interest stories

Delays and cancellations; how Langley animal agencies are dealing with COVID-19

Fundraisers are being moved back to prevent large gatherings

A Langley police check finds 17 distracted drivers in two hours

Using phones on the road is a leading cause of fatal crashes

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Fraser Health limits hospital visitors to slow spread of COVID-19

Fraser Health was among the first health authorities in B.C. to see COVID-19 cases

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Donations pour in for production assistant injured on ‘Batwoman’ set in Vancouver

The GoFundMe had raised more than $34,000 as of Sunday morning

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

Most Read