Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer has been arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges for sex crimes against a child.

The Alberta RCMP has confirmed to Black Press Media that Dr. Albert de Villiers, the health authority’s top doctor, was arrested on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) in Kelowna.

Both charges are out of Grande Prairie, Alta, where de Villiers previously worked as that province’s north zone lead medical health officer.

RCMP in Grande Prairie began investigating on May 28 after receiving a report of sexual offences against a young child that had allegedly taken place between 2018 and 2020.

De Villiers took the role of chief medical health officer at Interior Health in August 2020. Through most of last year, he has been the face of Interior B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Interior Health refused to comment on the matter but confirmed the role will be filled on an interim basis for the remainder of this week and Dr. Sue Pollock will take the position at the beginning of next week.

Pollock previously served as Interior Health’s interim chief medical health officer between January 2020 and August 2020.

De Villiers remains in custody, awaiting a bail hearing.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9 p.m. on June 8 to include response from Interior Health and the Grande Prairie RCMP.

Most Read