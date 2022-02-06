‘Intoxicated’ driver flips car in Langley, escapes serious injury

An impaired driver managed to escape serious injury when his car rolled over on 16th Avenue westbound between 208th and 200th Streets in Langley on Sunday morning, Feb. 6.

Langley RCMP Staff Sergeant Loi Ly told the Langley Advance Times police were called to the area around 7 a.m. and arrived to find a Honda Accord had flipped over.

Ly described the driver, a man in his 20s, as “intoxicated.”

“He was given an immediate roadside suspension (IRP),” Ly advised.

Traffic on 16th Avenue through Campbell Valley Regional Park was restricted.

Introduced in 2010, the IRP program allows officers to seize an driver’s licence from a motorist who has registered a ‘warn’ or ‘fail’ on an approved screening device, and impose a roadside driving prohibition of up to 90 days under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

In its first year, the program was credited with reducing motor vehicle fatalities by 40 per cent, motor vehicle injuries by 23 pre cent and motor vehicle property damage by 10.5 per cent province-wide..

READ ALSO: Fatal medical emergency causes dump truck crash in Aldergrove

READ ALSO: Large 16 Avenue pothole causes big problems for South Surrey drivers

car crashLangleyRCMP