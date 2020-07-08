A police incident at the 196th Street overpass above the Langley Bypass on March 24, 2020 saw one man taken to hospital after a fall. An investigation by the Independent Investigations Office found the RCMP officers ‘acted commendably’. Findings were released Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

‘Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk’ police watchdog report finds

Police officers ‘acted commendably’ during an incident that saw a man suffer serious injuries when he fell from a Langley overpass.

That is the finding of a review by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the police watchdog agency, which investigated the March 24 incident.

READ MORE: Police review agency to investigate overpass incident in Langley

Around 11:30 a.m. that day, officers responded to a report of a man on the wrong side of the railing on the 196th Street overpass over Highway 10 at the Langley-Surrey-border.

“When the man would not comply with officers’ requests, they took hold of him to try to pull him to safety,” the IIO report stated.

“Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the man fell from the overpass and sustained serious injuries.”

A review of videos and statements from bystanders has determined that the harm suffered by the man was “not the result of police actions,” said an IIO statement, released Wednesday, July 8.

“Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk of being pulled over the railing along with the man in their attempt to save him. However, the objective evidence shows the man removing officers’ hands from him while they attempted to bring him to safety. The officers therefore cannot be held responsible for the unfortunate outcome.”

Police were called to the 196th-Street overpass early in the afternoon for reports of a man who “was going to jump,” Langley RCMP reported at the time.

In a widely circulated video, two people are seen attempting to assist another man on the wrong-side of the overpass barrier, who eventually falls.

READ MORE:Suggested bridge jumper shuts down Langley highway

When officers arrived at the scene and began speaking with the man, they “began to fear for the man’s safety and attempted to grab him to remove him from the edge,” an RCMP statement read.

“Despite the efforts of the members, the man fell.”

Attending officers began medical treatment and called Emergency Health Services. He was transported to hospital where it was later determined he has serious injuries.

The incident happened at the Langley-Surrey border, and police cruisers were seen blocking off traffic in all directions at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday – along the Langley Bypass/Highway 10, as well as 192nd Street.

Individuals who are, or know of someone having thoughts of suicide are asked to contact The Crisis Line Association of BC at 1-800-784-2433, or individuals who would like emotional support or information and resources specific to mental health can call 310-Mental Health (310-6789).


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyLangley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

Just Posted

Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

‘Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk’ police watchdog report finds

VIDEO: Plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River was from Delta flight school, Transportation Safety Board confirms

Cessna was flying over the river near Maple Ridge and Langley when it disappeared from radar

Township council mulls climate action costs

Public consultation begins later this year on a 20-year plan to cut carbon emissions

VIDEO: Brand Fitness shares toning exercises for Workout Wednesday

Week 14 is all about abs

‘It’s not just about our thrift shop’: Alder Inn plans asked to include community parking

Fibromyalgia Wellspring founder Cheryl Young is asking the Township to use downtown lots for parking

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Rural Chilliwack residents asked to stay indoors, lock doors amid heavy police presence

Heavy police presence in rural Chilliwack neighbourhood as RCMP contend with ‘serious situation’

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Most Read