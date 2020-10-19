Investigation enters final phase, missing aircraft last seen over Fraser River

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

The investigation into a missing aircraft last scene in June over the Fraser River in Maple Ridge has moved into its final phase, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

On June 6, a Cessna 172M aircraft operated by a Delta flight school was conducting a local training flight from Boundary Bay Airport with a student and a flight instructor on board, the TSB reports.

Just after 1 p.m. TSB said the aircraft disappeared from radar over the Fraser River near Maple Ridge.

“The aircraft remains missing and the fate of the crew is unknown,” the independent agency notes.

On Oct. 14, the TSB said the investigation into the missing aircraft and crew, led by investigator-in-charge Dan Clarke, is now in the report phase – the final phase in the investigation.

The report phase is where “a confidential draft report is approved by the Board and sent to persons and corporations who are directly concerned by the report. They then have the opportunity to dispute or correct information they believe to be incorrect.”

TSB said they then consider all corrections before approving the final report, which is then released to the public.

However, as the investigation is listed as class 4, limited information is expected.

“These investigations are limited in scope, and while the final reports may contain limited analysis, they do not contain findings or recommendations,” the TSB says.

The TSB an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences.

Fraser RiverMaple Ridgesmall plane crashTransportation Safety Board