Investigators release cause of Alder Inn fire

Long-term hotel tenants and Schnitzels restaurant have been displaced since Friday

More than a dozen Langley Township firefighters worked to contain a fire that sparked in one of the Alder Inn’s second-floor rooms on Friday afternoon. The old building – which was constructed in 1957 – has no fire protection system. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

A fire in one of Alder Inn’s rooms on Sept. on Friday afternoon, causing “significant damage,” has led to the closure of a restaurant and living quarters inside the downtown building.

Langley Township assistant fire chief Pat Walker said on Tuesday the fire was the result of an electrical mishap in an upstairs room.

Investigators found a DVD player and space heater plugged into the same outlet, either which could have been in poor condition.

“Or it could have been an overloaded outlet,” Waker theorized as one possibility.

The building’s atmospheric conditions have to be tested along with its electrical “before and if any tenants are to return,” Walker added.

“It’s likely gonna be awhile,” he said.

The Inn is nearly six-decades old, first operational with a liquor store and bar area in 1957.

Just after 12 p.m. on Sept. 20 Township fire crews were alerted to a blaze that broke out inside the building.

Members arrived on the scene, at the corner of 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, and quickly extinguished a fire to the contents of an upstairs room.

“[The fire] didn’t get into the structure,” Township platoon captain Doug Simpson explained on-site – “which is good because it’s a very old building and there’s no fire protection system” like sprinklers.

No injuries were reported on Friday, Simpson confirmed.

RELATED: A ‘mortifying smell’ alerts local employees to fire inside the Alder Inn

Though smoke that spread throughout adjacent corridors has likely changed the atmospheric conditions of the building, Walker confirmed.

The inn has been uninhabitable since the blaze, with only a ground-level beer and wine store open as of Monday.

The Township put up tenants on-scene in hotels until Monday, and is looking into additional solutions to house them, Walker added.

As for the popular family-owned Schnitzels restaurant, two of its workers, sisters, watched the fire unfold from the back parking lot.

“Today is not a good day,” one of the workers told the Aldergrove Star.

“We might lose our business today,” the other worried.

The restaurant has remained closed to the dismay of its regular customers.

Fraser Health Authority is in the process of conducting air quality tests and other inspections to ensure that food, if prepared, would not be cross-contaminated as an effect of the fire.

Walker warns local residents not to overload their outlets as it poses a risk of fire.

“If a plug or plug-in is cracked, frayed, or if you feel warmth coming from either – the outlet could be overtaxed,” Walker explained.