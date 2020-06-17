Investigators were continuing their search through the charred remains of a Langley house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive where three bodies were found on June 13, 2020. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

Police awaiting results of autopsies on three found dead on weekend: IHIT

On Wednesday June 17, forensic investigators continued their search of a burnt-out Langley house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive where three bodies were discovered on Saturday, June 13.

Their efforts have been hampered by the extent of damage, which has rendered much of the structure unsafe to enter.

While police remain on the scene, the road has been closed to all but local traffic.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang said investigators were awaiting the result of autopsies on all three deceased individuals to determine whether two of the three will be considered homicides.

Until the cause of death has been determined, “we can’t conclusively say” if the two were also victims of homicide, Jang told the Langley Advance Times.

One person, a man, who was discovered in the back yard of the house, had injuries that were “consistent with” homicide, police have said.

The other two were found in the debris of the fire-damaged house and had to be left there until it was considered safe to retrieve them.

That happened Monday, Jang said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person escaped the fire unharmed and has been interviewed by police.

At an earlier IHIT press conference, Jang told reporters the occupants of the house were a single family, not known to police.

A next-door neighbour said the residents of the house were two working parents and two near-adult children, who were described as friendly, and tenants who took good care of their rented house.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Family describes escape from fatal Langley house fire

BC Coroners Service issued a statement Wednesday saying it was investigating the three deaths “to determine how, where, when and by what means each individual came to their death. At this time, we have no further information available as the coroners’ investigation is ongoing.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IHITLangleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Several days after three deaths in a June 13, 2020, Langley house fire, forensic investigators were continuing their search through the charred remains of the house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Officers remain at the scene of the charred remains of a Langley house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive where three bodies were found on June 13, 2020. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Investigators were continuing their search through the charred remains of a Langley house in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive where three bodies were found on June 13, 2020. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Fate of the Alder Inn put off until July
Next story
Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Just Posted

POLL: Should the Alder Inn be demolished, or preserved?

Langley Township mayor and council expect to vote on the matter in July

Investigators remain on scene of fatal Langley house fire

Police awaiting results of autopsies on three found dead on weekend: IHIT

‘I’m still your neighbour’: Cpl. Kurt Neuman leaves prominent role as Aldergrove’s community cop

Aldergrove resident Kurt Neuman moves up RCMP ranks to B.C. sargeant of crime prevention services

Seven guns seized in Surrey raids by Langley Mounties

Police also found drugs and almost $9,000 in cash

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness using dumbbells

In week 11 Marion Brand guides readers through a compound multi-joint exercise

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

UPDATE: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death woman dropped off at hospital

RCMP attempting to trace woman’s movements prior to time she was injured

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Most Read