Prince Harry greets a girl outside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, May 2, 2016, during his visit to promote the 2017 Invictus Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Prince Harry says the fifth Invictus Games will be held in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2020.

Harry, now also known as the Duke of Sussex, made the announcement Monday in a statement from the foundation supporting the sporting event for injured veterans.

RELATED: Toronto mayor wants city to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The prince says the Dutch event will motivate “hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries.”

The prince, a veteran of service in Afghanistan, created the Paralympic-style games as a way to inspire soldiers toward recovery. About 550 competitors from 17 countries competed in 12 sports during the event in Canada last year.

After this year’s event in Sydney, the Invictus Games Foundation plans to extend the period between games to two years.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada should aim to recycle 85% of plastics by 2025, groups say
Next story
Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Just Posted

LETTER: Trump is getting the job done

Be grateful: U.S. president is making the world a safer place, says one Langley letter writer.

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley consumes caffeine for underprivileged kids

Camp Day: Tim Hortons is again dedicating all proceeds from coffee sales Wednesday to kids camps.

PHOTOS: Cheering fellow Canadian teammates from the sidelines

Two Langley-based riders suited up for Canada at the Nations Cup show jumping competition Sunday.

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

Top Educator: Langley environmental champion gets students excited for science

A Walnut Grove science teacher is lauded by the prime minister for his work.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

5 to start your day

Young woman killed in highway crash, peacock problems continue to plague Surrey, and more

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Trump asserts his presidential power as the White House prepares its defences against the special counsel Russia probe

Canada should aim to recycle 85% of plastics by 2025, groups say

Justin Trudeau wants this week’s G7 leaders summit to include the signing of an anti-plastics charter

Hepatitis C screening recommended for people born between 1945-1975

Association says people should tested based on their age — not only possible risk factors

B.C. killer’s second sentencing hearing starts today

Cherryville man who killed Armstrong teenager in 2011 won appeal of first degree murder conviction

Coquihalla rollover near Hope sends three to hospital

Highway closed in both directions for three hours, was not expected to fully reopen until midnight

Most Read