Irate man threw garbage can and other Langley RCMP files

The police have released surveillance photos to try and apprehend people for various crimes

The police would like to find this person after an incident at a convenience store. (Langley RCMP file 2020-111)

Criminals targeted the Aldergrove area in a spate of recent crimes.

The Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public various investigations and provided photos to help elicit information from the public, according to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

• A female is alleged to have stolen a two pack Dewalt 20V battery pack from the Otter Co-op on Dec. 22. (File 2019-46264)

• Police allege a male broke into the Aldergrove Community Centre on Jan. 1. He stole a laptop valued at nearly $3,000. He is described as being in his 20s and was wearing a black ball cap, a hoodie and was carrying a green backpack. (File 2020-56)

• It is alleged the pictured male became irate with staff at the 7-Eleven in Aldergrove on Jan. 1 and threw a garbage can, smashing glass on the building. He is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’9” tall, and he was wearing a white hoodie, a grey toque and blue jeans. (File 2020-111)

• A couple is alleged have stolen approximately $150 worth of product from the Superstore on Jan. 7. The male is described as Caucasian, in his 50s. He was wearing a black ball cap, black shirt with “DC” in white on the front and a black coat. The female is described as Caucasian, in her 40s, with medium dark hair and she was wearing a pink coat and blue jeans. (File 2020-880)

Anyone with information that might assist with any of the above investigations is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers. That can be done through a phone call to 1-800-222-8477, or through the website at www.solvecrime.ca.

