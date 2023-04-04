Passersby and neighbours to H.D. Stafford Middle School were a little taken back by a sign erected on the Grade Crescent school site Saturday morning. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Is H.D. Stafford Middle School really up for sale?

No! Stay Gold Custom Car Show organizers seem to have played an April Fool’s Day joke on passersby

Was it a profiteering principal or scheming students behind an April Fool’s Day joke at H.D. Stafford Middle School this past weekend.

Langley City neighbours awoke Saturday morning to the shocking discovery of a for sale sign in front of the Grade Crescent school.

The sign indicated the property features a theatre, dance studio, library, music room, and fitness centre.

It described the 1970s building as boasting 102,870 square feet in two floors, with a finished basement.

It could be used, according to the sign, for residential, retail, or landfill purposes.

According to the school website, H.D. Stafford houses a population of approximately 630 students in Grades 6, 7, and 8. While the sign stated that freshmen were included in the sale, there is no indication of future plans for the rest of the school population.

Further investigation revealed that no offers had yet been made, possibly because the QR code on the sign linked to the Stay Gold Car Show – which is being held at H.D. Stafford on Sunday, June 25.

QR Code part of the sign.

Principal John Hantke – also listed as the property’s developer with Skyhawks Realty – could not be reached for comment, likely because it was Saturday, April 1.

The school district has since confirmed it was an April Fool’s Day prank.

Comedy and Humour Education Langley

