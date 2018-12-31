Damage to a home on Pender Island during the December 2018 storm. (Christine Tam)

Island ‘thank you’ event to honour BC Hydro crews after storm

Salt Spring Island event to thank hundreds of Hydro workers, first responders and community members

As a final handful of customers on the southern Gulf Islands await the return of electricity following a windstorm more than 10 days ago, residents of one hard-hit island are making plans to say thank you.

Salt Spring Island residents Kathryn Anderson and Dan Olson decided to start 2019 with an event thanking the hundreds of BC Hydro employees, first responders and community members who worked tirelessly during the crisis.

READ MORE: Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

The storm left more than 700,000 customers in B.C. without power and Salt Spring endured some of the most severe damage, so Anderson says when the plan for an appreciation brunch on New Year’s Day was posted on social media “it just became a firestorm.”

In less than a week, she says businesses have donated food and space for the gathering while residents are organizing everything from a silent auction to a project aimed at weaving branches from fallen trees into a huge memorial wreath.

Most of the BC Hydro crews left Salt Spring as power was restored over the weekend, but Anderson says all who remain have been personally invited to the brunch while the ceremony will also be livestreamed so departed crews can tune in, if they wish.

Anderson says the storm’s legacy leaves an awareness that much must be done to prepare for future catastrophes, such as an earthquake, but it has also turned strangers into friends and helped unite the island’s roughly 11,000 residents.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: 17 new charges laid in hit-and-run rampage in Langley, Abbotsford
Next story
TransLink offers free rides for New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Langley-based Team Tardi one step closer to repeating as B.C. curling champions

Top of the standings as round robin play comes to a close at 2019 BC Juniors in Vernon

Cold weather warning issued for the Langleys

Gateway of Hope offers extra sleeping mats for homeless

Giants fall to Hitmen in Calgary hockey action

One win, one loss so far on road trip

UPDATE: Victims of Langley train collision were husband and wife, 90 and 88

VIDEO: Circumstances of crash are puzzling, RCMP said

VIDEO: Tree-chipping season has begun in the Langleys

It was very, very wet for one of the first groups to offer disposal-by-donation in a good cause

VIDEOS: B.C.’s top local news stories of 2018

Black Press Media’s year in review, with our top stories as submitted by our editors

Plan a safe ride home for New Year’s Eve, ICBC warns

Police will be out conducting roadchecks so take transit, it’s free

Body found in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

The man was discovered dead in the bin in Ambleside Park

Blackwood earns 2nd straight shutout, Devils blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver finishes 2018 with 19-19-4 record

Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies

Arden works to curb stigma of dementia, talks on social media with others whose relatives have it

Daredevil plans to jump motorcycle over White Rock’s broken pier

Mayor Darryl Walker says plan makes ‘absolutely no sense at all’

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2018?

New additions to the Top 10 lists: Isla and Leo

$39.5 million-winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Lower Mainland

The winner of the Friday, Dec. 28 draw has 52 weeks to claim their prize

Most Read