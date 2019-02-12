Kids across the south coast are seeing a snow day Tuesday – for some a second day in a row. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Snowfall warning remains in effect for Lower Mainland

All public schools, most private schools and universities shut for the day due to storm

It’s like Christmas in February for kids across the Lower Mainland, as almost all districts closed schools for a snow day.

School districts from Chilliwack to Vancouver announced the closures on Tuesday – some for the second day in a row – as a snowfall warning remains in effect.

The only school district to remain open is the Fraser Cascades, which covers Agassiz, Harrison, Hope and Boston Bar.

As of 11 a.m., Environment Canada’s snowfall warning remains in effect, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected in total.

Periods of snow will continue in the afternoon, with up to five centimetres expected. Flurries are predicated in the evening.

TransLink is urging riders to plan ahead and be prepared for longer-than-usual waits along all major bus routes, as well as along the SkyTrain.

WATCH: Snowstorm brings chaos to Lower Mainland roads

Vancouver International Airport said passengers should check with their airline for any delays or cancellations, and arrive early.

For full details on school closures in your city, visit your Black Press Media community news site.

Snowfall alerts are also in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, the West Kootenay and the Elk Valley.

Environment Canada said a second weather pattern moving in mid-morning will spread snow to virtually the entire south coast, bringing five to 10 centimetres on the Island.

Kids from Campbell River to Victoria also got a snow day.

Fernie, near the B.C.-Alberta border, will see the brunt of the storm, with 25 to 35 centimetres.

Along Highway 3, between the Paulsom Summit to the Kootenay Pass will see up to 25 centimetres into the evening.

