It’s election day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

Voters lined up to cast their ballots during the advanced polls last week. Voters are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing on election day. (Black Press Media files)

It’s officially election day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

Abbotsford West General Polling Stations

Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly

Bradner Comm Hall

Chief Dan George Middle School

Emmanuel Free Reformed Church

Eugene Reimer Middle School

Garden Park Tower

Harry Sayers Elem School

Immanuel Fellowship Baptist Church

Terry Fox Elemetary

WJ Mouat Secondary

Candidates running in the riding:

Mike de Jong, Liberal

Preet Rai, NDP

Kevin Eastwood, Green

Michael Henshall, Conservative

Sukhi Gill, BC Vision

Abbotsford South General Polling Stations

Abbotsford Middle School

Abbotsford Traditional Middle School

Aberdeen Elem School

Aldergrove Community Secondary School

Alexander Elem School

Bakerview Menn Brethren Church

Barrowtown Elem School

Betty Gilbert Middle School

Centennial Park Elementary

Central Heights Church

Coghlan Fundamental Elem School

King Traditional Elem School

Mill Lake Church

North Otter Elementary

North Poplar Fine Arts

Parkside Centennial

Pioneer Mobile Home Park

Royal Candian Legion 265

Shortreed Elementary

South Poplar Elementary School

Upper Sumas Elementary School

Candidates running in the riding:

Bruce Banman, Liberal

Inder Johal, NDP

Aird Flavelle, Green

Laura-Lynn-Thompson, Christian Heritage

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

AldergroveBC politicsBC Votes 2020