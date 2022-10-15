It’s election day in Langley

Voters are encouraged to cast a ballot today for their next mayor, councillors, and school trustees

It’s election day in B.C.

Throughout the province, general local elections are held every four years.

That means residents of Langley – both Township and City – can go to the polls today (Saturday, Oct. 15) and cast their vote in the 2022 civic election (for council and school board).

.

WHO’S RUNNING:

• GRID: Langley Township candidates answer series of questions

• GRID: Langley City candidates answer series of questions

• GRID: Langley school trustee candidates answer series of questions

.

IN THE TOWNSHIP:

Residents within Langley Township can vote for one mayor, eight councillors, and five of seven school trustees – all who will serve a four-year term. (Voters can select one candidate for mayor, up to eight for councillors and up to five for school trustees, but are not required to select the maximum number for their ballots to be counted.)

Within the Township, there are four candidates running for mayor, 28 vying for councillor seats, and 10 hopefuls competing for school board.

In the Township, there are 14 different polling locations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and eligible voters can vote at any of the following locations:

• Aldergrove Community Secondary, 26850 29th Ave.

• Alex Hope Elementary, 21150 85th Ave.

• Coghlan Community Hall, 6795 256th St.

• D.W. Poppy Secondary, 23752 52nd Ave.

• Dorothy Peacock Elementary, 20292 91A Ave.

• Fort Langley Elementary, 8877 Bartlett St.

• George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

• Glenwood Elementary, 20785 24th Ave.

• James Hill Elementary, 22144 Old Yale Rd.

• James Kennedy Elementary, 9060 212th St.

• Lynn Fripps Elementary, 21020 83rd Ave.

• Parkside Centennial Elementary, 3300 270th St.

• R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary, 7096 201st St.

• Wix-Brown Elementary, 23851 24th Ave.

The Township’s chief election officer is Darlene Foxgord, and the deputy chief election officer is Bob Wilson.

More information about the Township election available online at tol.ca.

.

IN LANGLEY CITY:

City residents are going to the polls today to elect one mayor and six councillors.

In the race this time out, the City has two people vying for mayor and 14 in the race for councillor positions. (Voters can select one candidate for mayor and up to six for councillors, but are not required to select the maximum number for their ballots to be counted.)

On the public education front, Langley City schools are administered by Langley School District, which is shared with the Township. When it comes to the board configuration, the City holds two of seven elected seats.

This time out, there were only two candidates who sought to be elected as trustee within the City, meaning those two (Candy Ashdown and Tony Ward) were elected by acclamation and City voters will not be casting a ballot for trustees this time around.

Langley City, with its more compact geographical area, has just one polling station.

It’s located at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cr.

General voting will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Timms Community Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside voting will be available outside the voting station for electors who are unable to make their way inside.

The City’s chief election officer is Kelly Kenney. The deputy chief election officer is Paula Kusack.

Those elected to office in the City will be sworn in on Nov. 7.

More details about the Langley City civic election process are available on their website at city.langley.bc.ca.

.

Who can vote

To vote in B.C., you must be a Canadian citizen who is 18 years or older on general election day, and a resident of B.C. for the past six months. You also have to be a resident or property owner in the City/Township where you are voting, for local elections.

Registered Voter Notification Cards have now been mailed to Township and City voters. People can bring the card with them when they vote, but the card is not required.

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, visit the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/voting/register-to-vote/.

.

What ID to bring to the polls

If you are a new or unregistered voter, or are updating your personal information, you’re asked to bring two pieces of valid identification with you to vote, which include your address and signature.

The following are examples of acceptable identification documents (this is not an exhaustive list):

• Canadian passport

• B.C. driver’s licence (Note: the dual B.C. driver’s licence and Care Card are considered one (1) piece of ID)

• Certificate of vehicle insurance

• B.C. ID Card

• Credit card or debit card

• Birth certificate

• Canadian Citizenship Card

• Social Insurance Card

• B.C. Care Card or B.C. Gold Care Card

• Property tax notice

• Utility bill (BC Hydro, Fortis, Shaw, Telus, etc.)

.