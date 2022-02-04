BC School Sports tournaments can now resume after a Feb. 3 decision from the Ministry of Education. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

BC School Sports tournaments can now resume after a Feb. 3 decision from the Ministry of Education. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

‘It’s official’: BC School Sports gets green light to resume tournaments

The Ministry of Education initially prevented such events from happening, amid the pandemic

BC School Sports has received the green light to proceed with sports tournaments once again.

The announcement was made in a social media post on Thursday evening (Feb. 3) and came after weeks of conversations with the Ministry of Education.

“It’s official! School Sports Tournaments are back,” BC School Sports said in a Tweet.

“Thanks, everyone for your support this week and to the Ministry of Education and stakeholders for being open to constant dialogue this week to understand the issue.”

BC School Sports executive director, Jordan Abney, spoke to Black Press on Wednesday, saying that he remained “hopeful” tournaments would be back in action sooner than later.

READ MORE: BC School Sports ‘hopeful’ Ministry of Education will reverse tournaments restriction

Revised provincial health orders as of Feb. 1, allow local club sports tournaments to proceed.

Intervention from the Ministry of Education, however, prevented primary and secondary schools from being included in the loosened restrictions.

Now that tournaments can move forward there are COVID-19 safety protocols that closely mirror measures already in place in B.C. schools.

Notably, spectators at indoor events are not permitted, according to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines for sports tournaments.

The province also stressed the importance of ensuring teams don’t socialize with their opponents and that individuals have personal space during all tournament proceedings.

BC School Sports confirmed the ministry’s latest decision in an email to Black Press on Friday morning.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCOVID-19Local SportsMinistry of HealthOkanagan

Previous story
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release
Next story
B.C. woman making cloth bags out of used t-shirts to reduce reliance on plastic

Just Posted

Jason Francis Wallace has been granted supervised release after serving two thirds of his sentence for manslaughter. In 2016 he shot and killed a Hells Angel member in Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release

Langley Rivermen players Riley Wallack (left) and Tyler Schleppe were named BCHL players of the week.(Langley Rivermen)
Langley Rivermen Riley Wallack and Tyler Schleppe named stars of the week by BCHL

The number of homes for sale in Langley is increasing somewhat, but prices remain stratospheric. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Price of typical house for sale in Langley now more than $1.6 million

COVID infection rates remain high, but are in decline across Langley and the Lower Mainland. (BCCDC)
Vaccination rates still rising for Langley kids, booster shots