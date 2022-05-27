A new calf was discovered in J-pod on March 1. Researchers have since determined it’s a girl. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

A new calf was discovered in J-pod on March 1. Researchers have since determined it’s a girl. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Whale research centre identifies sex of orca calf

J-pod’s newest member is a girl.

On May 26, Center for Whale Research staff encountered J-pod during a photo-ID and aerial observation survey. During this encounter, the team managed to capture photographs and drone footage of the pod’s youngest member, J59. From this, the team was able to determine the new calf is a girl.

“Having another female is good news for the southern residents; the population’s growth is largely limited by the number of reproductively aged females. While one calf won’t save the population, we hope that J59 can grow to adulthood and contribute to future generations of southern residents,” the centre said in a statement.

The new calf was discovered on March 1, but researchers weren’t able to determine her sex at that time.

READ MORE: New addition to B.C.’s southern resident orca family

ALSO READ: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orca

Previous story
UPDATE: Homicide investigators tasked to suspicious death in Surrey park
Next story
Police seek Vancouver woman for alleged child abduction

Just Posted

Michael Gabriel at the filming of an Indigenous-fusion jazz concert that was streamed in September 2021 as part of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s annual cultural festival to feature a wide variety of artists this year

Michael Chang is running for Langley Township council this fall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Businessman who organized Korean War memorial runs for Langley Township council

Langley Xtreme, gold medal champions in Kelowna May 6-8. Front row: Izzy Tobler,Grace Kinch,Abby Hopson, Ashley Nugent, Hannah Hiebert, Celina Bhatti. Back Row: Shane Ford-Amendolagine, Kate Doney,Natalie Naylor, Sienna Ghuman, Kaeli Lamothe, Jordyn Denenfeld (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Another provincial gold for champion Langley Xtreme softball team

Tiffany Foster, seen here riding during a previous Nations Cup competition at tbird, will be returning when international level show jumping resumes at the Langley facility in late May. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A busy Tiffany Foster is looking forward to riding at tbird again