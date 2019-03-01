Jaden Smith attends Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jaden Smith’s foundation bringing clean water to Flint

The 20-year-old’s JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system

Jaden Smith’s foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan.

The rapper’s organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they’ll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as “The Water Box” that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

The 20-year-old’s JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system. He is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

READ MORE: GM opens restored Flint factory that’s considered birthplace

The church has distributed over 5 million bottles of water to residents, but bottled water donations are on the decline.

Flint has been replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.

The Associated Press

