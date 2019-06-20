James French collected donations for poppies in November, 2018 for the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund.

Once-homeless Lower Mainland veteran hopes government provides help

James French, formerly Sgt. French, found himself on the streets in Langley a few years ago

From the military to the streets of Langley and Surrey, a local veteran is hoping the government takes action homelessness following the passage of a private members bill.

A couple years ago, James French found himself living in the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter in Langley.

He’d injured his leg and found himself unable to work.

“Nobody wanted to hire me,” said the 12-year veteran of the Canadian Forces.

French served from 1989 to 1999 as a member of the Royal Canadian Regiment’s Third Battalion, with much of his time spent on CFB Pettawawa in Ontario. He also served in Iraq.

A master corporal for most of his time in the service, he was promoted to sergeant just before he left the military.

But that didn’t keep him from living on the street with an injured leg.

French, who has spoken out in favour of more supportive housing options in the Langley-Surrey area, has been living in a small unit in a converted garage in Fleetwood for the last year and a half. He said it’s about 12 by 20 feet and is essentially a rooming house.

“It’s cold in the winter, it’s hot in the summer,” he said.

He has a microwave but no access to the building’s stove or main kitchen because he can’t go up stairs. French is waiting on a hip replacement and uses crutches at home or a mobility scooter when he goes out.

French said he also knows of a few other homeless veterans who served with him at CFB Pettawawa.

“Anybody who served his country… should be treated a lot better than they’re being treated,” French said.

A non-binding private members bill aimed at improving Canada’s treatment of homeless veterans passed the House of Commons on June 13.

Drafted by Neil Ellis, MP for Bay of Quinte, it calls on the government to end veteran homelessness by 2025, with a plan to do that developed and placed before the House of Commons by next June.

The bill also suggests looking at the U.S. National Veterans Housing Benefit, a program that has reduced veteran homelessness in the United States significantly in recent years.

After wrangling between parties that almost pushed the bill off the schedule, it was approved unanimously.

Ellis is the chair of Parliament’s standing committee on veterans affairs.

“We were confronted with the reality that approximately 3,000 to 5,000 veterans are currently affected by homelessness,” Ellis said in the House of Commons in support of his bill.

Story continues below:

In Surrey, French is hoping to move into Legion housing in Cloverdale, close to his home Legion and a step up from his current living space.

He’s been helped by social services and the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund in the past, but there’s not enough money there for housing homeless vets, he said.

On Nov. 11, people make a big deal about veterans, French said.

“But the rest of the year, they don’t even think about them.”

