James Hill Elementary School records COVID-19 exposure

A Langley elementary school has recorded a COVID-19 exposure.

On Monday evening, the local school district said they sent a letter to families of James Hill Elementary School (22155 Old Yale Rd.) informing them that someone within the school community had tested positive for the virus.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

The COVID-positive individual was at the elementary school on Jan. 14 and 15, according to Fraser Health.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19. The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said.

Anyone identified as needing to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 will be contacted directly by Public Health.

Public Health ask parents to continue to send their child to school and to monitor them daily for signs of the novel coronavirus.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” Fraser Health said.

As of Tuesday morning there are five Langley schools within the local district on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures and two independent schools within the community.

For a complete list visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

