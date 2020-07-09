Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

The plea brings an end to a complex legal case that has spanned more than a decade

Jamie Bacon has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Surrey Six killings. (File photo)

Reputed gang leader Jamie Bacon has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from shootings in 2007 that left six people dead at a highrise apartment building in Surrey.

The plea brings an end to a complex legal case that has spanned more than a decade.

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder in the so-called Surrey Six case.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived the attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

Sentencing has been tentatively scheduled for July 23, when victim impact statements will be heard by the court.

Police have said four of the victims were targeted but Chris Mohan, who lived on the floor where the killings occurred, and Ed Schellenberg, a maintenance worker, were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In court documents, the Crown alleges that at the time of the murders Bacon was a leader of the Red Scorpions gang.

The officer in charge of the investigation previously told the court it was one of the largest and most complex investigations that police have undertaken in the province. By November 2016, about 1,300 officers had been involved in the investigation.

In 2014, two men were convicted of six counts of first-degree murder in the Surrey Six case.

Cody Rae Haevischer and Matthew James Johnston, were eventually convicted of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy in the murder of rival gang member Corey Lal.

Charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the 2007 Surrey Six massacre were stayed against Bacon in December 2017. The reasons the judge granted the stayed ruling remain sealed.

Crown Counsel appealed that decision shortly after. On Thursday (May 21), the BC Court of Appeal announced it had granted Crown’s appeal following an in-camera hearing.

In the statement, the court said that the reasons on this decision are also sealed.

More to come.

