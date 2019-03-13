Emergency crews work to remove and treat someone inside a Chevrolet Volt after a crash in Campbell Heights on Tuesday, March 12. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

Campbell Heights

Jaws of Life used to rescue woman after head-on Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say early indications are that a car pulled out in front of a flatbed truck at a stop sign

Surrey firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free someone from a Chevrolet Volt after a head-on crash in the city’s Campbell Heights area Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on March 12, in an industrial area near 192nd Street and 28th Avenue.

“A flatbed truck and a red car collided head-on,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko.

She added that “early indications are that the red vehicle pulled out in front of the truck,” at a stop sign and “didn’t proceed when it was safe.”

But, said Sturko, the crash is still under investigation.

Sturko said a woman was behind the wheel of the car in the crash and that she was taken to hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the vehicle came to rest next to a bus stop and had “heavy damage” to the driver’s side.

After the crash, Surrey RCMP had all directions closed and crime scene tape up.


