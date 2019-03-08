Jeep T-boned against cement wall in side collision on 264 Street

Langley RCMP confirm there were no serious injuries to either driver.

An accident on Thursday left a Jeep pinned up on its side with another underneath, at the intersection of 264 St. and 32 Ave. (Submitted photo)

An accident on Thursday left one car pinned on its side with the other underneath at the corner of 264 Street and 32 Avenue.

At around 3:45 p.m. witness Daniel Gray, 30, reported the driver of a Jeep “gunned” straight from 32 Ave. across 264 St., “to get into the parking lot” behind the Esso gas station.

At the time the other car, a dark grey Mazda, was going straight in the furthest right road lane, according to Gray.

“The Mazda had no chance to avoid the Jeep,” Gray told The Aldergrove Star.

“It T-boned the Jeep. Though because of the angle, the front of the Mazda deflected a lot of the impact,” he said.

Gray, who reports he was three cars behind the incident when it occurred, pulled into the driveway behind Esso as soon as it was safe to.

“We had to pry the passenger door open for the man in the Jeep to get out,” the witness explained.

Gray recalls, notably, one anonymous stranger jumped up on the Mazda to assist. Several others also got out of their cars to lend a hand.

“Between the driver of the Jeep, and a few extra hands, we got the door open enough to for him to squeeze out,” Gray said.

The crash site was left in visible disarray: tire tread impressions in the grass bled onto the street, as well as shattered glass and a bent-over sign mark where both vehicles met.

“I am a little surprised the injuries weren’t worse,” Gray finished.