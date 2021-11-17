Jet boat rides on offer for those cut off from communities in Eastern Fraser Valley

Fishing guides with access to jet boats shuttling people between Chilliwack, Hope and Mission

People await transport by boat from Hope to Chilliwack and other communities in the Eastern Fraser Valley. (Rick Stahl photo)

Free boat transportation on the Fraser River is being offered to help people cut off from communities in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

A group of fishing guides with access to seven jet boats were shuttling people between Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and Kilby in Harrison Mills on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

They’d been waiting to see if the highways were going to re-open before offering the transportation by water.

“We can’t wait any longer. We’re doing this because our area is in crisis, and people need to get moved,” said Dean Werk, one of the organizers, owner of Great River Fishing Adventures.

They’re donating their services for free. The only concern might be accessing fuel for the boats since several gas stations in Chilliwack are reportedly out of gas.

“We’ll run as long as we have access to fuel,” Werk said.

Any donations will go to fishing and fish habitat restoration efforts, he said.

To see if a boat is available, call Werk at 604-991-3474.

RELATED: The military will be rolling into Chilliwack, says mayor

RELATED: Chilliwack helped with pump station sandbagging

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking NewsFraser River