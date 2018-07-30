The search continued on Sunday night for a 30-year-old man, missing after he was involved in a jet ski collision on the South Thompson River in Valleyview. (Nathan Ritchie photo)

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

  • Jul. 30, 2018 9:54 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Monday afternoon.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the RCMP Dive Team is currently on scene searching for the missing pilot of a jet ski after two watercraft collided Sunday afternoon.

“Starting immediately, the RCMP is asking all boat traffic to refrain from being on the South Thompson River from the Lafarge bridge to the Valleyview boat launch. There is the potential for any watercraft to compromise the diver’s lines attached to their boat,” says Shelkie.

“Another news release will be sent when the diver’s have completed their search.”

More to come.

—-

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

Kamloops This Week

The search continues in the waters of the South Thompson River in east Kamloops for the pilot of a jet ski after two of the watercraft collided Sunday afternoon.

Kamloops Mounties and Kamloops firefighters were called to the Thompson Drive boat launch in Valleyview at about 6:30 p.m. to help look for the missing jet ski driver, a 30-year-old man.

Staff Sgt. Mathias Van Laer said the driver of the other watercraft involved in the collision, along with witnesses to the accident, are being interviewed by police.

“Preliminary reports suggest that both operators were travelling towards each other on the river and both operators turned the same way in an attempt to avoid each other, causing them to collide, with one watercraft going over the other,” Van Laer said.

Members of Kamloops Search And Rescue were also called to help in the search,

Van Laer said more resources are expected to be deployed at first light on Monday morning.

In May, two jet skis collided in the same area on the river, with both drivers making it to shore.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day
Next story
Former Surrey MLA runs for Langley City mayor

Just Posted

Artists busy on Aldergrove mural project

“Gateway into Aldergrove” public artwork to be unveiled Sept. 7

Ontario man arrested in 2009 Langley murder

Kevin LeClair’s shooting was part of the fighting between the Red Scorpios and the UN Gang.

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 Langley train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

Border expansion underway in Aldergrove

The construction of new lanes has started at Aldergrove-Lynden border crossing

Shepherd of the Valley chuch moves ahead with affordable housing project

Township council unanimously granted first and second reading to Willoughby development

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Former Surrey MLA runs for Langley City mayor

The onetime provincial cabinet minister is returning to local politics.

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

Pulp mill struggles long-term, Premier John Horgan says

U.S. ‘assault’ on B.C.’s Catalyst Paper threatens workers, retirees

Four youth athletes achieve medals at BC Games

Fort Langley Kayak Club members achieved medals at the BC Summer Games

Watchdog probing death after Vancouver police arrest

The man went into ‘medical distress’ after being arrested

Most Read