Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)

Judge to rule on final witness in Langley child murder trial

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis has lasted far longer than expected

WARNING: This story may contain disturbing content

The trial of a Langley woman accused of murdering her seven-year-old daughter could wrap up soon, or be extended by the testimony of one more expert witness.

On Thursday, April 15, Justice Martha Devlin is expected to rule on whether or not the Crown prosecutors can call a rebuttal witness in the trial of KerryAnn Lewis.

Lewis is charged with first-degree murder in the July, 22, 2018 death of Aaliyah Rosa.

The judge has heard evidence from police investigators, as well as the witnesses who discovered Aaliyah’s body on the bathroom floor in Lewis’s condo.

The Crown has alleged that Lewis, upset over the limited amount of visitation rights she had with her child, gave Aaliyah prescription and over-the-counter medications before drowning her in the tub.

But the defense brought in a late expert witness, a pediatric neuropathologist, who testified that Aaliyah suffered from a pre-existing condition that could have made even a bump on the head lethal.

READ MORE: Drowning attempt may have been a factor in Langley child’s death: witness

READ MORE: Accused wanted to die to be together with her daughter, witness testifies at Langley murder trial

Although the Crown has rested its case, prosecutor Kristen LeNoble asked Devlin for permission to question a rebuttal witness, Dr. Marc Del Bigio, a University of Manitoba neuropathologist.

Defense lawyer Marilyn Sandford opposed the rebuttal witness. Legal arguments before the judge concluded last week, and Devlin is expected to make her ruling on Thursday morning.

If Devlin rules against the rebuttal witness, it could bring the long-running trial to a close fairly soon.

The trial was expected to wrap up last fall, but delays due to COVID-19 illnesses among the witnesses, Lewis’s health issues, and additional witnesses saw it extended. At one point, Lewis collapsed in the courtroom during a hearing and had to be removed for medical care.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtIHITLangleymurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection
Next story
‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Firefighters entered a property on 208th Street to fight a fire on Tuesday, April 13. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fire closes 208th Street north of 72nd Avenue in Willoughby

Firefighters were on scene Tuesday afternoon

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Judge to rule on final witness in Langley child murder trial

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis has lasted far longer than expected

Basmodi protest on Saturday, April 10 at Aldergrove Community Secondary School. (Special to The Star)
‘Basmodi Wave’ protesters in support of Indian farmers demonstrate at Aldergrove school

200 pairs of shoes were on display, one for every protester killed in India

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)
Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

Fairgrounds to be used as public parking for mass vaccination site at Cloverdale Rec. Centre

10th-anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause will benefit Aldergrove and Langley food banks. (Special to The Star)
Three Langley-area food banks to be visited by convoy delivering donations

10th anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause happening Saturday, April 24

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Of 46 arrests made between March 16 and 19 at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, 27 suspected shoplifters are now facing charges. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)
RCMP arrest 46 people in 4 days during Metrotown shoplifting crackdown

A total of $4,800 of stolen property was recovered and returned to businesses inside the mall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)
‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Kao Macaulay, 23, is accused of breaking into home on March 30

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

Most Read