July condo fire in Langley City still under investigation

Reconstruction has begun on Madison Place after all residents were forced out July 17

Fire destroyed the top floor of Madison Place in Langley City in July 2020 but the entire building had to be avacuated. More than 40 families were displaced by the fire. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City Fire Rescue is still working to unearth the cause of the fire at the Madison Place condo complex on July 17.

On a sunny Friday evening, fire broke out around dinnertime at the complex 19730 56th Ave. Langley City fire crews were assisted by three Township units to fight the fire at the 49 unit building. Early the next day, the fire restarted and City crews attended to extinguish it.

• READ MORE: Fire guts Langley City apartment building

Since the fire, residents have not been able to return to their homes, but reconstruction has begun.

“The file is still open,” said Brent Parent, the City’s captain of fire prevention. “The cause is undetermined at this time.”

The City department continues to investigate the fire that started at ground level and went up into the top level of the four-storey wood-frame condo complex destroying the top floor. The other floors were damaged by water and smoke.

“We’ve sent some more articles for x-ray,” he explained.

Notice of Temporary Lane Closure – Eastbound Lane of 56 Avenue Canstar Restoration to temporary close the eastbound lane of 56 Avenue between 196 Street & 198 Street until Dec. 15, 2020 to mitigate the fire damaged building located at 19730 – 56 Avenue.https://t.co/OxObMjdm6Y pic.twitter.com/47EJgGvFEY — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) September 30, 2020

The City is leading the investigation with collaboration from insurance investigators.

Though the investigation continues, the building and site have been turned over for reconstruction. One of the two eastbound lanes of 56th Avenue are closed until almost Christmas to allow for the construction work.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

********************

– timeline, any chance these folks will be home for Christmas

– scope of the work

– have residents been allowed inside since the fire to retrieve belongings

– can you quantify how much stuff had to be thrown out from this project

– can you say what the overall cost of restoration of the building will be

– to provide information to residents do you liaise directly with residents or strata council or some other body.

.

.

.

.

.

fireLangley City



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.