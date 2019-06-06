June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

It may be getting closer to summer, but snow is still in the forecast for southern B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across dozens of highways in the region.

Flurries are expected above the 1,300 to 1,500 metre elevation mark as a cold upper trough moves through the province.

The weather agency is forecasting for about two to five centimetres of snow overnight through Friday morning.

The Okanagan Connector could see up to 10 centimetres of snowfall.

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 may also get between two to five centimetres.

In northern B.C., the Highway 97 from the Rocky Mountain foothills to the Liard River can also expect flurries overnight.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the advisory warns.

Environment Canada said the precipitation will change to rain later on Friday as the airmass begins to warm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Police looking for semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run
Next story
Aldergrove park 127-hectare land transfer awaits approval

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fun on the fairway at Langley chamber’s golf tourney

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce sold out its 33rd annual tournament at Redwoods

Remembering D-Day: Aldergrove veteran receives France’s highest honour

Veteran fought alongside allies on June 6, 1944 in Normandy, France to free Europe from fascism.

Vertical farming for cannabis gets trial run in Langley

Grower Zenabis will start with industrial hemp and may move to commercial marijuana

Fort Langley walk to residential school commemorates Truth and Reconciliation report

Reconciliation walk from Fort Langley a ‘little action’ in hope of making a difference

Langley Township council briefs: Fish engineering, new developments, and the ‘Sandwich Effect’

Notes from Langley Township’s most recent council meeting

UPDATE: Police looking for semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

Marine Way and Boundary Road closed until further notice as police investigate

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter landing at raucous Anmore house party

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

Inaugural event set for Matsqui Community Hall on Father’s Day

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

Surrey dad says incident shows bullying is reaching ‘massive breaking point’

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Most Read