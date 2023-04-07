Jurors picked for Langley’s first-ever film festival

Christine Stewart, Eli Hirtle, and Maureen Levitt bring their expertise to judge applications

Applications are open until Friday, June 30 and the festival will take place from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The City of Langley’s arts, recreation, culture, and heritage (ARCH) committee and the Langley Arts Council announced three jurors for the city’s first-ever film festival.

The jury will be Christine Stewart, Eli Hirtle, and Maureen Levitt.

“We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed and accomplished filmmakers to the festival as our jury,” said Councillor Rosemary Wallace, ARCH committee chair.

Stewart has a background in west coast filmmaking, and is an associate professor in film and screen arts and assistant dean in design and dynamic media at Emily Carr University of Art + Design.

Hirtle is a nêhiyaw ( Cree ) , British, and German filmmaker, visual artist, and curator based on Lekwungen Territory in Victoria. His film background is on Indigenous cultural resurgence, language revitalization, and investigating his nêhiyaw identity through beadwork. He’s currently learning his ancestral language of nêhiyawêwin and mentoring emerging Indigneous artists.

Levitt brings a career in film and television, collaborating with and mentoring emerging and experienced Canadian filmmakers and production companies. Her work focuses on supporting multicultural recognition and visibility, and advocating for social justice.

“Together they will embark on a journey to highlight the artistic achievements and honor the compelling storytelling in this year’s festival. We thank them for their dedication to artistic excellence and their thoughtful lens on cinematic expression and all that independent film offers,” Wallace said.

The jurors will select winners for the following categories:

General Awards (19+ years)

– Stock; Stop Motion, Animation, or Experimental Films (from 30 seconds up to five minutes including credits)

– Short (over five minutes up to 40 minutes including credits)

– Feature (over 40 minutes up to 90 minutes including credits)

Student Awards (18 years and under)

– High School Student Short (10 seconds up to 60 seconds including credits)

– High School Student Medium (over one minute up to three minutes including credits)

– High School Student Long (from three minutes up to five minutes including credits)

All films must have been created between January 1, 2019, and June 30, 2023, to enter. Films must be submitted and registered via FilmFreeway before Friday, June 30.

The festival will take place from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

For more information on the City of Langley’s ARCH committee, and the film festival, people can visit https://filmfreeway.com/LCFF2023.

