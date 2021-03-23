FILE – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

FILE – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

‘Jury is still out’ on if people who have had COVID need 2nd vaccine dose: Dr. Henry

Previously infected people show strong immune response to just one dose

People who have already had COVID-19 may not need their second booster shot of the vaccine, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (March 22).

“The jury is still out but more and more it is looking like they get a really strong booster effect from a single dose,” Henry said.

“A second booster may not be necessary.”

She said that the National Committee on Immunization, which sets guidelines for all of Canada, is looking at the question this week.

“They have the opportunity to look at data from many different parts of the world and this is a question that many people have been asking,” she said.

“It does look really great that many people who have been affected before have a really strong response to a single dose and may not need a booster.”

B.C.’s immunization plan has the second vaccine dose delayed for up to four months for most people in order to get all B.C. adults their first shot by July. As of Monday afternoon, 539,408 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in B.C.

READ MORE: Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays

READ MORE: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

READ MORE: Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vandals trash Langley Forest School
Next story
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

Just Posted

A bunny at Aldor Acres. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Easter is in the air at Aldor Acres

With the start of spring now here, bunnies and chicks on a local farm are being visited by children

Sisters Linden (L) and Beatrix Koch got into the bath bomb business in January 2021, and business has been good (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Two Langley kids got into the bath bomb business, and it’s exploding

They’ve just invested in a press to speed up production and keep up with demand

WGSS Professional Cook Program students and staff serve customers as part of One Season Restaurant. (Langley School District/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley high school kitchen turns out future chefs

Walnut Grove Secondary’s annual student restaurant will go take out only this year

LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2 (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Multiple medals for Langley Olympians Swim Club at virtual meet

They were among 767 swimmers from 38 teams who competed in three Swim B.C. divisional championships

Cheryl Young, executive director of the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation. (Aldergrove Star files)
‘We love the people here in the community and want to stay,’ says Fibromyalgia Wellspring founder

Foundation’s building in downtown Aldergrove is up for sale, forcing thrift shop to find new location

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where Alex Willness was refused bail on March 22. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Man charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty police officer denied bail in Nelson

Alex Willness remains in custody after March 7 arrest

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province looks at vaccine priority for Surrey educators

Surrey is, ‘by far’ the highest risk area for COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: ‘A slow and steady increase’ pushes B.C. into the third wave, top doctor says

Cases have been escalating in recent days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Joe Sommer of Chilliwack reaches toward a killdeer on its nest on his property, in March 2021. The red marking is to alert the neighbouring farm to avoid the area. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack man has close encounter with killdeer after marking nest

Killdeer nest near farm fields and other high danger areas, but man is intent on saving birds

FILE – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Jury is still out’ on if people who have had COVID need 2nd vaccine dose: Dr. Henry

Previously infected people show strong immune response to just one dose

Victoria woman Rubee Twohig created her Instagram account @RubeeMeetsDogs to help combat online negativity. (Instagram/@RubeeMeetsDogs)
Paws-itively joyful: B.C. woman spreads warm fuzzies with ‘pup-arazzi’ pictures

@RubeeMeetsDogs Instagram account gathering attention with its happy dog encounters

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator in B.C. Interior

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Most Read