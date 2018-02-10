Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

Jurors at the coroner’s inquest into the fatal shooting of Vancouver man Tony Du have made 29 recommendations for various policing bodies and health officials, following a multi-day review of what happened the evening of Nov. 22, 2014.

Du, who’s family said he had a disability, was shot and killed by a Vancouver Police officer after a confrontation at the corner of 41st Avenue and Knight Street.

Witnesses said Du was seen waving a two-by-four, and described him to be in medical distress.

An investigation by police watchdog IIO BC found that Du was fatally shot with the torso by police, after several rounds of beanbag shots were fired.

Const. Trevor Letourneau and Const. Andrew Peters were not charged.

While coroner’s inquests do not result in charges, a thorough review of the actions made by those involved in Du’s death has resulted in a number of recommendations or the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), the City of Vancouver and the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The jury suggested the IIO improve its policies of releasing information to affected families, so they can understand and heal from a tragic event. It also suggested that the VPD develop a mental health de-escalation training program with a focus on scenarios where language barriers, loud environments and hearing impairment makes verbal communication impractical.

The jury recommended all policing agencies, including the RCMP have an “early warning system,” similar to that of the VPD which incorporates police and health data for those with severe mental illness or substance use, who are known to police.

The jury suggested the BC Lottery Corporation liaise with the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to provide on-site counselling or support services to those who are ejected from casinos or gaming venues after a mental health incident.

In response to the inquest, Du’s family and friends will be hosting a vigil at the corner where he was killed from 3 to 5 p.m., to “memorialize Tony as the compassionate and caring person his family and friends knew him to be,” the family said in a statement.

Coroner's Inquest finds 29 recommendations by Ashley Wadhwani on Scribd

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Homicide investigators probe fatal Langley shooting (updated)
Next story
B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

Just Posted

Two injured in motor vehicle crash in Aldergrove (updated)

One vehicle hit another, stationary vehicle, police report

VIDEO: Homicide investigators probe fatal Langley shooting (updated)

Incident in Townhouse complex Friday night; vehicle fire may be connected

Popular Historic Half Marathon celebrates 13th year Feb. 18

Community run, open to all ages and fitness levels, benefits Langley Hospice

Ronning sets new Giants single-season goal-scoring record in OT win

Ty Ronning scores goals 48 and 49 while David Tendeck stops 49 in Vancouver’s 2-1 win at Langley Events Centre

LETTER: Community ‘heroes’ thwart a Langley purse snatching

A Langley woman thanks all the ‘caring and helpful people’ who ensured a ‘miraculous and happy ending.’

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

BCHL Today: Island and Mainland divisions coming down to the wire

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

California Highway Patrol officer treated for non-life threatening, but serious injuries: the force

‘Absolutely perverse’: Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death

Jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder in 2016 death of Colten Boushie

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

Most Read